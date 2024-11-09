SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PIK, WSBC, PFC on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK)’s merger with Nina Footwear Corp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Nina’s stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik’s outstanding common stock. If you are a Kidpik shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC)’s merger with Premier Financial Corp. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, WesBanco shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are a WesBanco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC)’s sale to WesBanco, Inc. for 0.80 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.