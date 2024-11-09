Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,633 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Win Gatchalian on the enactment of PH Maritime Zones, Archipelagic Sea Lanes

PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release
November 8, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE ENACTMENT OF PH MARITIME ZONES, ARCHIPELAGIC SEA LANES

The enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act is a significant step towards establishing the country's boundaries necessary to ensure our sovereignty and enhance territorial protection.

As the country has now established the legal framework to assert its maritime policies, the country is now better-positioned to harness the potential of its marine resources. Bilang isa sa may-akda ng dalawang batas na ito, kumpiyansa din tayong makakatulong ang mga ito para sa mas maayos na pakikipagtulungan sa ibang bansa na lalo pang magpapasigla ng paglago ng ekonomiya sa rehiyon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Win Gatchalian on the enactment of PH Maritime Zones, Archipelagic Sea Lanes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more