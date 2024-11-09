PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 8, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE ENACTMENT OF PH MARITIME ZONES, ARCHIPELAGIC SEA LANES The enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act is a significant step towards establishing the country's boundaries necessary to ensure our sovereignty and enhance territorial protection. As the country has now established the legal framework to assert its maritime policies, the country is now better-positioned to harness the potential of its marine resources. Bilang isa sa may-akda ng dalawang batas na ito, kumpiyansa din tayong makakatulong ang mga ito para sa mas maayos na pakikipagtulungan sa ibang bansa na lalo pang magpapasigla ng paglago ng ekonomiya sa rehiyon.

