Lento Bio Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Two Renowned Ophthalmology and Presbyopia Experts

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lento Bio, a company dedicated to developing innovative eyedrops that address presbyopia by reducing lens stiffness, is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished ophthalmology experts to its team. Dr. Houman Hemmati has joined the Board of Directors, and Dr. Ram Nagaraj has been appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board.

Houman David Hemmati, M.D., Ph.D., brings a wealth of expertise to Lento Bio, encompassing both clinical practice and pharmaceutical development. Dr. Hemmati is a Board-Certified ophthalmologist and an Ophthalmology Biotech & Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur & Executive.

Dr. Hemmati’s received his Ph.D. in Biology from Caltech and completed his postdoctoral fellowship in Chemical Engineering and Drug Delivery at MIT, and is an Adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at USC Keck School of Medicine. He now serves as Chief Medical Affairs Officer at Vyluma, Inc., where he helps lead the development of pharmacological treatments for nearsightedness (myopia) and other refractive eye conditions.

Dr. Hemmati has played a key role in the development of innovative ophthalmic therapies, most notably at Allergan, where he served as Director of Clinical Development. During his time there, he was instrumental in the clinical development of Vuity, the recently approved eyedrop treatment for presbyopia. Furthermore, Dr. Hemmati consulted for Viewpoint Therapeutics, a company previously focused on small-molecule therapies targeting lens protein aggregation. His hands-on experience with the clinical development of eyedrop formulations for presbyopia gives him unique insights into the challenges and opportunities in developing effective solutions for this condition.

As a leading expert in ophthalmology clinical development, Dr. Hemmati’s skills complement existing expertise and will serve an essential role as Lento Bio continues moving forward development of its presbyopia eyedrop.

"Lento Bio's innovative approach to treating the underlying cause of presbyopia would, if approved, broaden the therapeutic options for the most common refractive condition, impacting billions of people worldwide. It is an honor to join the Lento Bio team and help advance the development of its program," said Dr. Hemmati.

Joining Lento Bio’s Scientific Advisory Board, Ram H. Nagaraj, Ph.D., brings a wealth of expertise to Lento Bio, specializing in the molecular mechanisms of lens aging and cataract formation. Dr. Nagaraj is a Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and a renowned researcher in lens biochemistry.

Dr. Nagaraj’s educational background includes a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, and he has dedicated his career to investigating the processes that lead to lens aging. His research focuses on protein crosslinking in the lens, which contributes to protein aggregation, insolubilization, light scattering, and the loss of lens accommodation. He has also extensively studied the accumulation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) in the lens capsule and how they may contribute to secondary cataract formation with age.

Currently, Dr. Nagaraj is actively testing novel small molecules aimed at combating AGE-mediated protein crosslinking and restoring lens resilience in aging eyes. His work addresses conditions such as presbyopia by targeting the underlying biochemical causes of lens stiffness and loss of accommodation.

As a leading expert in lens aging and cataract research, Dr. Nagaraj’s skills will serve an essential role as Lento Bio continues to advance the development of its presbyopia eyedrop.

“I am truly excited to serve as a scientific advisor to Lento Bio, a company at the forefront of developing novel therapies for presbyopia and other age-related diseases,” said Dr. Nagaraj.

This strategic expansion reflects Lento Bio’s commitment to advancing its research and development in the field of ophthalmology, particularly in bringing its lead asset for presbyopia to the clinic.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Hemmati to the Board of Directors and Dr. Nagaraj as scientific advisor,” said Lento Bio CEO Dr. Kris Barnes. “Their addition to the Lento Bio team will provide vital support for the continued development of our presbyopia program”.

About Lento Bio:

Lento Bio is a preclinical pharmaceutical startup dedicated to developing innovative eyedrops for the treatment of presbyopia. With a focus on making durable therapeutics which treat underlying physiological damage in the lens, Lento Bio aims to improve the quality of life for millions of people affected by age-related near-vision loss.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.