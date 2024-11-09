Submit Release
Intermittent full closure of Kūhiō Highway at Waikoko hairpin turn beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12

Posted on Nov 8, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of intermittent full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at milepost 4.7 in the vicinity of Waikoko daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 15.

 

Intermittent closures will be holds of traffic in both directions for approximately 5-10 minutes at a time for removal of material from the adjacent slope. Following the intermittent closures, crews will let traffic through the open lane.

 

This work is for the Waikoko emergency slope stabilization. HDOT closed the makai (Hā‘ena-bound) lane of Kūhiō Highway at the Waikoko Hairpin Turn for emergency slope stabilization on Monday, Oct. 21. As a reminder, pedestrian access is restricted at the slope stabilization site for safety.

 

For weekly updates on Kaua‘i road closures visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

