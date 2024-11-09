Road closures at Nāwiliwili Harbor Nov. 12-20

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of road closures in Nāwiliwili. The closures are needed for paving work being done near the pier. The schedule is as follows: Wilcox/ Kānoa Roads: Single-lane closure; traffic to be contraflowed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 Wednesday, Nov. 13 Tuesday, Nov. 19 Wednesday, Nov. 20 East West Road: Full closure 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 Friday, Nov. 15 Monday, Nov. 18 Thursday, Nov. 21 Weekly Kauaʻi lane closures for state roads can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/ ###

