Best-Selling Author and Career Strategist Devika Brij Hosts Exclusive Book Signing Event in Toronto

Fortune 500 Trainer Devika Brij Hosts First Toronto Book Signing

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devika Brij , celebrated author and career and leadership development specialist trusted by Fortune 500 companies like Nike, Meta, Visa, LinkedIn and NerdWallet is returning to her roots with an exclusive book signing event in Toronto on November 19, 2024.As the powerhouse behind the Amazon best-seller Thrive in Color , Devika has earned widespread acclaim for empowering professionals to master salary negotiations, build impactful networks, and navigate workplace challenges. Her career playbook has transformed the lives of countless individuals, and now she’s bringing her expertise back to her hometown for a special meet-and-greet with fans and readers.This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with Devika, hear behind-the-scenes insights into her groundbreaking book, and gain invaluable career tips that have earned her national praise. Attendees can expect an inspiring and engaging evening that combines career advancement strategies with a personal touch from one of the industry’s top experts.Event Details:Date: November 19, 2024Location Indigo The Well | 486 Front St W, TorontoTime: 5-7 pmRegistration: Secure your spot for this exclusive event on Eventbrite Thrive in Color is currently available at Indigo, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.For more information on Devika Brij, visit: https://devikabrij.com/ For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the event, please contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com

