S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP HIRES KIMLEY-HORN TO COMPLIMENT CIVIL ENGINEERING EXPERTISE

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp announces a new contractual partnership with Kimley-Horn, a renowned civil engineering consulting firm. This collaboration brings Kimley-Horn’s specialized engineering expertise to SCDC’s major development project, Tranquil Tavern Villas, in other projects into the future. The alliance aims to elevate SCDC's projects with Kimley-Horn’s value-driven project management experience, complementing the strengths of SCDC’s internal team of architects, engineers, and executive leaders of its subsidiaries.Kimley-Horn is a nationally respected civil engineering firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. They have over 120 offices located across the United State and over 55 years of civil engineering and project management expertise across a broad spectrum of real estate developments. Known for their commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions, Kimley-Horn’s team is composed of highly skilled professionals dedicated to maximizing efficiencies and value for every project. Their collaborative, client-focused approach sets them apart, resulting in exceptional outcomes and 90% repeat business.Kimley-Horn’s commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades, including the 2024 National Honor and National Recognition Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and a top 10 ranking among Green Building Design Firms by Engineering News-Record. This can be seen in their projects throughout Texas, including the Verena at Bedford Falls Senior Living Community, a 182-unit residential development. For this project, the firm led rezoning and repurpose efforts, working closely with property owners and engaging with the local community. Their design prioritized comfort, accessibility, and social connection, featuring ADA-compliant walking paths and wellness-focused amenities to foster interaction among residents.“Kimley Horn is thrilled to partner with SCDC on the Tranquil Tavern Villas project and others to come. Collaborating with a team dedicated to innovative, community-focused development aligns perfectly with our expertise in civil engineering. We're excited to contribute to creating a lasting, vibrant community for future residents to enjoy.” - Ashley Frisinger, Senior VP - Kimley Horn “Kimley-Horn will add unparalleled expertise to our growing team of experts dedicated to bringing the SCDC vision to life. This marks a significant step toward realizing our mission for multifamily communities that transform real estate around the world by offering solutions to the housing crisis. We look forward to working with Kimley-Horn with our Tranquil Tavern Villas development and many others.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem – Founder SCDCThis strategic collaboration between SCDC and Kimley-Horn represents a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the multifamily housing sector. With this new contractual partnership, SCDC is poised to strengthen its capabilities and ensure the successful execution of projects that will shape communities well into the future.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

