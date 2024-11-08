Attorney General Bonta Raises Awareness of Intoxicating Industrial Hemp-Infused Food Products and Highlights New Emergency Regulations

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert cautioning Californians about industrial hemp-infused edibles products that often mimic popular food products and brands. These products may contain dangerously high levels of THC and be sold in packaging nearly identical to those of popular brands, such as Cheetos, Fruity Pebbles, and Sour Patch Kids. Attorney General Bonta today reminds all Californians against consuming these potentially hazardous intoxicating industrial hemp products and urges them to report these products if they come across them.

“Industrial hemp-infused products designed to resemble popular brands appeal to our most vulnerable – children and teens – and pose serious adverse health risks that we must shield them from,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, we continue to protect our youth from harm. I urge all Californians to examine the packaging carefully and report any product that seems suspicious.”

Governor Gavin Newsom announced new emergency regulations on September 6th to protect Californians, particularly youth, from the serious and dangerous health effects of intoxicating hemp products. The regulations, which went into effect on September 23, 2024, require that industrial hemp food products, beverages, and dietary supplements intended for human consumption have no detectable THC per serving, cannot be sold to consumers under the age of 21, and may have no more than 5 servings per package. The sections affected are California Code of Regulations: Title 17 and sections 23000, 23005, 23010, 23015, 23100.

IDENTIFY LOOKALIKE PRODUCTS: Hemp-infused edible products may be made to mimic major brands, including Oreos, Doritos, Cheetos, and more. The products are primarily sold online, gas stations, smoke shops, and liquor stores, and are available to children and teens, and often boast levels of THC at many times the legal limit.

At first glance, the packaging for these illegal products appear nearly identical to those of major brands, but no major candy or food companies manufacture or sell cannabis or CBD products. Californians should look for copycat packaging with language that indicates that the product contains cannabis — such as “medicated”, “THC,” “CBD,” “keep out of reach of children and animals,” and/or an image of a cannabis leaf.

KNOW THE HEALTH RISKS: Intoxicating industrial hemp products present a risk to public health and safety. Children can experience a variety of delayed symptoms upon ingesting hemp edibles, including, but not limited to difficulty breathing, lethargy, dizziness, nausea, and loss of coordination. Side effects of consuming synthetic cannabinoids include rapid heart rate, agitation, vomiting, trouble breathing, psychosis, among others.

If you suspect that you or your child has accidentally consumed these illegal products, monitor them for symptoms of intoxication. California’s Poison Control System has a 24-hour hotline available for immediate assistance. The toll-free phone number is (800) 222-1222. Language interpreter services are offered in over 200 different languages and calls are kept confidential.

REPORT ILLEGAL PRODUCTS: The manufacture and sale of intoxicating hemp-infused edible products is illegal and stores selling them can be subject to prosecution. These products may also be sold by unlicensed cannabis operators, and often contain extremely high-levels of THC beyond the legal limit and are advertised to youth in violation of the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.

If you encounter these products, please report them to your local law enforcement agency. In addition, file a complaint with our office at ‪‪www.oag.ca.gov/report and with the Department of Cannabis Control at https://cannabis.ca.gov/resources/file-complaint/ or at complaints@cannabis.ca.gov.