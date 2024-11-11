United Community honors Veterans Day through donations across the Southeast

United Community Honors Veterans at Branches Across the Southeast.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, the United Community Bank Foundation is donating $30,000 to organizations across the Southeast that support veterans and their families.

"As a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Naval Reserve, I take pride in our team's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have made significant sacrifices for our country," said Rich Bradshaw, president and chief banking officer of United Community.

Donations to organizations across the Southeast include:

Alabama:

Three Hots & a Cot, Warrior Legacy Ranch and United Way Emerald Coast

Florida:

Operation New Uniform and Liberty Manor of Veterans Inc.

Georgia:

American Red Cross- Northeast Georgia, Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, Community Housing Services Agency, United Military Care and Habitat for Humanity of Towns/Unions Counties

North Carolina:

Veterans Healing Farm, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, Tarheel Minuteman Foundation, Military Missions in Action and Operation Decisive Victory

South Carolina:

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands of South Carolina, 180 Place, VAlanthropy and Upstate Warrior Solutions

Tennessee:

Building Lives Foundation Inc. and Knoxville Habitat for Humanity

United is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves, with its employees taking the lead. The Together For Good Council, made up of volunteer staff, actively promotes the bank's social impact initiatives to benefit the areas where they live and work.

“In addition to donating to various organizations, our team members are also encouraged to take part in activities in their own communities to show appreciation for the freedoms and liberties we have been given, thanks to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Moryah Jackson, director of community development and engagement.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.4 billion in assets, 202 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10- time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

