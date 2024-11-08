Notification of share transaction by Director of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, November 8, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, on November 8, 2024, Tomas Eliasson, Director of Millicom, sold 17,269 Millicom Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the open market at an average price of SEK 289.19 per share. Mr. Eliasson now directly owns no shares. Details of the transaction are disclosed on Millicom’s website .

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com



About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.











