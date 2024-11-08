SCDC SIGNS CONTRACT WITH INFINITY MEP+S CONSULTANTS FOR CUTTING-EDGE ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), is thrilled to announce a new contractual agreement with Infinity MEP+S Consultants for its upcoming 'Cheerful Creek Court' project and others to follow. This collaboration will bolster SCDC's internal expertise by providing additional Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Structural (MEP+S) capabilities, ensuring the delivery of a high-quality project that meets the highest standards nationwide and beyond.Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Infinity MEP+S is a Texas-Sized firm that always delivers a local focus regardless of where in the world the job takes them. Infinity communicates, collaborates, and actively responds to their clients’ needs a across of host of engineering disciplines to exceed expectations on every project. With experience across mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, acoustical, fire protection and beyond – Infinity ensures the success of their clients by providing experienced engineers to every project at every stage from design to administration. Their dedication to innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with SCDC's vision for the 'Cheerful Creek Court' project, the first of many together, ensuring a meticulously coordinated approach that prioritizes functionality, affordability, and precision to meet the demands of modern urban development.Infinity MEP+S brings a wealth of experience and has received numerous awards and recognition for their innovative and industry-leading work. In 2024, the firm received ENR Texas’s Best Projects Award of Merit and was nominated for two Houston Business Journal Landmark Awards. They have demonstrated their innovation and industry leadership through projects like Bechtel Corporation’s campus in Houston’s City West and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures campus, a collaboration between ExxonMobil and SABIC. Furthermore, Infinity MEP+S designed a twin B+G 18-story luxury residential building overlooking the breathtaking skyline of the Al Marjan Island adjacent to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, highlighting their commitment to sustainable design, versatility, innovation, and technical expertise in structural systems across diverse industries."Infinity MEP+S Consultants is delighted to be selected by SCDC for their upcoming projects. As part of the MEP & structural teams, we’re excited to bring our expertise to create resilient, innovative designs and look forward to a successful, long-term partnership that aligns with SCDC’s vision for excellence." – Jordan Darr, Project Manager - Infinity MEP+S Consultants “We are excited about the prospects of this contractual agreement with Infinity MEP+S Consultants as it adds a new dimension to our pool of expertise. This collaboration not only enhances our current project, but also sets the stage for future developments over the next few years. Together, we look forward to creating exceptional living spaces that cater to the needs of the communities we will serve.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem – Founder SCDCThis engagement allows SCDC to enhance its ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and affordable housing solutions. It also marks the beginning of a promising relationship between SCDC and Infinity MEP+S Consultants, showcasing a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of community development.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

