Sholom Invites Community to “Home for the Holidays” Celebration & Open House

Saint Louis Park, Nov. 08, 2024

Sholom is thrilled to welcome the community to its "Home for the Holidays" celebration and open house, a festive gathering on Thursday, November 14, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Knollwood Place Apartments and Roitenberg Assisted Living on Sholom's West Campus, 3630 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park.

Attendees are invited to tour the newly renovated communities and enjoy an afternoon of seasonal celebration. The event will feature live bluegrass music by King Wilkie's Dream, door prizes, giveaways, games, and activities, along with hors d'oeuvres and beverages. Sholom's valued partners and entities will also be present with informational tables, providing guests with an opportunity to connect with representatives from:

Sholom Foundation and Volunteer TeamSholom Home Care & HospiceSholom Therapy & RehabilitationSholom HUD-Supported Senior ApartmentsWellRive (formerly Gentle Transitions) – Move Management Company

"We look forward to showcasing our beautifully refreshed facilities and celebrating the season with our community," said Rachelle Strasburg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sholom. "This is a wonderful opportunity for guests to experience Sholom's welcoming environment and learn about our diverse services."

The event is free and open to the public. While all are welcome to attend, RSVPs are appreciated to help manage attendance. To RSVP, email sales@sholom.com or call 952-939-1646. A continuous shuttle service will operate between Knollwood Place Apartments and Roitenberg Assisted Living for added convenience. Readers are encouraged to follow Sholom on Facebook for more information on upcoming events.

For more information about Sholom, contact the company here:



Sholom

Jamie Maddeaux - Vice President of Sales & Marketing

952-939-1646

JMaddeaux@SHOLOM.com

3620 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426



Jamie Maddeaux - Vice President of Sales & Marketing

