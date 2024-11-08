Saskatchewan Power Corporation Fined $700,000 for Serious Workplace Injury

CANADA, November 8 - Released on November 8, 2024

On October 31, 2024, Saskatchewan Power Corporation was sentenced in Prince Albert Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The corporation was charged with contravening subsection 30-16 (4) of the regulations (fail to ensure that no worker works and no equipment is used or operated within the minimum distance from any exposed energized electrical conductor set out in column 1 of table 19 of the appendix, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One additional charge was withdrawn.

The Court imposed a fine of $500,000 with a surcharge of $200,000, for a total amount of $700,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on May 9, 2022, near Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan where a worker was seriously injured when exposed to a high voltage of electricity.

