Company Fined $15,000 for Occupational Health and Safety Violation

CANADA, November 8 - Released on November 8, 2024

On October 29, 2024, Rebel Drilling Ltd. pleaded guilty in Weyburn Provincial Court to violating one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The charge was a result of the company contravening subsection 154 (2) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $10,714.29 along with a $4,285.71 surcharge, for a total amount of $15,000.

One additional charge was stayed.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 20, 2021, in Weyburn.

