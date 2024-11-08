Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks Selected as Top Occupational Therapist of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks, International Speaker, Podcast Host, Author, Occupational Therapist, and Entrepreneur, was recently selected as Top Occupational Therapist of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Ricks has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Ricks is the owner and operator of Achieve Vision Center where she provides rehabilitation to individuals who are affected with neurological deficits that alters their vision and limits their ability to perform well in school, work, and life.Dr. Ricks is a decorated former officer of the United States Navy. She has spent her career serving the healthcare sector as a Rehabilitation Clinic Manager and Occupational Therapy Clinician. Beyond her primary role, she serves as an influential part of the community, dedicating her time as a mentor, volunteer, and patient advocate.To date, her most notable career accomplishments are leading and managing operations of the Wounded Warrior Program at the United States Naval Hospital in San Diego; creating and developing an Occupational Therapy Neonatal Intensive Care Program; serving as a key member in Navy Medicine’s first study on targeted muscle re-innervation and nerve transfers for amputees; and participating in vision research for soldiers who have sustained traumatic brain injuries during conflicts.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Ricks obtained a certification in Non-Profit Management from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy, and a Bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). She earned her Doctorate of Advanced Studies in Health Services, Allied Health, and Health Sciences from Azteca University – International Programmes.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Ricks has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was selected for Marquis Who's Who in America 2022-2023, Women Leaders to Look Up To in 2022, and Top Five Dynamic Business Leaders. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Occupational Therapist of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Ricks consistently gives back to her community. She serves on the board of the East Cobb Lions Club, which provides free vision screenings for the school systems in Georgia. In addition, she is an advocate for children with disabilities, both in the United States and abroad. Traveling globally, she has serviced youth communities in Japan, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Zambia. She was recognized by The American Red Cross for assistance in fundraising events that contributed to over $110,000 raised for humanitarian relief. As a global mentor, she continues to volunteer her time and knowledge to teaching Occupational Therapy to students attending various universities.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Ricks for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Ricks is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Ricks attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.achieveotsolutions.com/bio About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.