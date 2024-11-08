Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Demands Jack Smith’s Records After Ille­gal Weaponiza­tion of Jus­tice Sys­tem Against Pres­i­dent Trump

Attorney General Paxton made a Freedom of Information Act Request to the Department of Justice requesting records relating to Jack Smith’s corrupt investigation into President Trump. 

Attorney General Paxton said, “Past Special Counsels, including—notoriously—Robert Mueller, destroyed records at the end of their investigations to avoid accountability. It is not clear why nobody was prosecuted for doing so. This request is part of my Office’s efforts to ensure that Americans are not cheated out of accountability or information again. This pattern of weaponizing the justice system for partisan retribution must end.”

