XPENG Unveils Kunpeng Super Electric System and AI-Defined Mobility Innovations at XPENG AI Day

XPENG debuts the Kunpeng Super Electric System for fast charging and extended range worldwide.

XPENG launches the Turing AI Intelligent Driving System, paving the way for L4 autonomous driving.

XPENG announces XPENG AIOS, transforming in-car AI interactions.

XPENG AEROHT “Land Aircraft Carrier” global debut flight scheduled this month, presale to open in December this year.

XPENG unveils its advanced humanoid AI Robot Iron, marking a new frontier in robotics applications.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, successfully hosted its XPENG AI Day event, live-streamed globally from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou. Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng presented XPENG’s latest achievements, unveiling innovations across AI vehicles, robotics, and flying cars, including the much-anticipated XPENG Kunpeng Super Electric System and the Turing AI Intelligent Driving System. On November 7, XPENG officially launched the XPENG P7+, the world’s first AI-defined vehicle, in China.





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

XPENG AI Day 2024 Press Kit

XPENG P7+ Launch Press Kit

He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said, "We firmly believe that ‘technology changes the world.’ Through our products and technological innovations, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the exploration of future mobility worldwide. This vision has been the driving force in all my pursuits since Day One - whether in entrepreneurship, investment, developing cars, flying cars, or robotics."

Revolutionizing Future Mobility with the Kunpeng Super Electric System

In response to global charging infrastructure gaps, XPENG introduced the Kunpeng Super Electric System. This next-generation solution brings together XPENG’s advancements in latest AI-defined mobility innovations - to deliver an unparalleled charging and range experience:

The XPENG Kunpeng Super Electric System is built on an 800V high-voltage silicon carbide platform, incorporating a 5C ultra-charging AI battery and a hybrid silicon carbide coaxial electric drive, offering industry-leading efficiency and reliability. It features an ultra-quiet range extender with noise levels as low as 1 dB, along with AI-driven power optimization that facilitates a seamless transition between pure electric and range-extended driving modes.

The system allows for rapid charging, with 1 km of range added per second, reaching 80% in just 12 minutes. The new XPENG S5 liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging station can even deliver over 1 kilometer of range per second. Equipped with the AI Battery Doctor, each battery undergoes active monitoring to optimize battery health, achieving up to 30% longer lifespan. With a pure electric range of 430 km and a combined range exceeding 1,400 km, the Kunpeng Super Electric System positions XPENG as a leader in efficiency, convenience, and reliability for global users in the future.

Turing AI Intelligent Driving System: A Game-Changer for Autonomous Mobility

XPENG’s flagship Turing AI Intelligent Driving System (NGP) is set to redefine autonomous mobility, integrating large AI models with high-powered cloud and in-vehicle systems. Developed in-house, the system is centered around XPENG’s proprietary Turing AI Chip - a world-first chip designed for AI vehicles, robots, and flying cars.

High-Performance Turing AI Chip : With a 40-core processor, the Turing chip supports models with up to 30 billion parameters and delivers the power of three high-performance chips in one. Remarkably, the chip completed over 2,700 functional verifications in just 40 days, achieving three times the industry standard for development efficiency.

: With a 40-core processor, the Turing chip supports models with up to 30 billion parameters and delivers the power of three high-performance chips in one. Remarkably, the chip completed over 2,700 functional verifications in just 40 days, achieving three times the industry standard for development efficiency. Canghai Platform: Acting as the neural network for XPENG’s AI vehicles, the Canghai Platform supports full-scale L4 autonomous driving with enhanced safety features, 33x bandwidth, and 12x faster camera image processing, creating a foundation for full-scenario AI-enabled driving experiences.

XPENG’s Turing AI system marks a pivotal step toward L4 autonomy, with continual model updates from cloud-based models, ensuring a highly responsive, ever-evolving smart driving experience.

Reinventing the Smart Cockpit with XPENG AIOS

The XPENG AIOS brings a revolutionary approach to the smart cockpit by integrating GPT-4o large models directly into the vehicle, facilitating intuitive, human-like interaction. Driven by dual Turing AI chips, the system evolves continuously, learning user habits and adapting to individual preferences to provide an intelligent, anticipatory cockpit experience. XPENG AIOS further supports XPENG’s global vision with user compatibility worldwide.

Committed to delivering the latest technology to its customers, XPENG is launching a chip upgrade program for existing users, allowing for enhanced intelligent driving and cockpit functionality.

Vision for Future Mobility: Robotaxi, Flying Cars, and AI Robotics

Looking ahead, XPENG envisions a future where AI transforms mobility. At AI Technology Day, XPENG presented key advancements in Robotaxi, flying cars, and AI robotics:

Robotaxi with Ultra Model : The Ultra model represents the future of fully autonomous driving, equipped with Turing chips and the Canghai Platform to deliver 3,000T of processing power with L4-level safety and hardware redundancy.

: The Ultra model represents the future of fully autonomous driving, equipped with Turing chips and the Canghai Platform to deliver 3,000T of processing power with L4-level safety and hardware redundancy. XPENG AEROHT Modular Flying Car : XPENG’s pioneering flying car is a modular, mass-produced model with an intuitive single-stick control, allowing users to master flight in just minutes. The first public flight will be showcased in November, with pre-orders opening in December.

: XPENG’s pioneering flying car is a modular, mass-produced model with an intuitive single-stick control, allowing users to master flight in just minutes. The first public flight will be showcased in November, with pre-orders opening in December. XPENG AI Robot Iron: XPENG’s latest humanoid robot, developed over five years, has more than 60 joints and 200 degrees of freedom, with technology shared from XPENG’s AI vehicles. The robots have already been integrated into XPENG's daily operations and focus on internal applications, such as factories and stores.



Reflecting on the past decade of technological progress, Chairman He Xiaopeng reaffirmed XPENG’s commitment to AI innovation. “XPENG’s systematized AI capabilities will be our most significant advantage as we continue to lead in AI-driven mobility,” he said.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

XPENG PR Department

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPENG Motors

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fd193a5-f9f0-41eb-a37c-a8ca1b94f261

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.