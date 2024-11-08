ADVISER Assessment Roster Workday – Thursday, December 5, 2024 (9am-11am CST)

The NDE Assessment and Service Desk teams will host a virtual workday for final Assessment Rostering in ADVISER on December 5th, 2024 from 9am-11am CST. The bulk of the workday will be spent reviewing roster data in ADVISER Validation and helping to troubleshoot/correct any issues, with a brief presentation at the beginning.

The NDE Assessment and ADVISER teams will be available for support, along with several SIS Vendors. Assessment platform vendors (such as CAP/Acacia, INSIGHT or ACT Now) will not be in attendance.

The focus of the workday will be toward the January 8 roster due date – specifically ADVISER related data pertaining to ACT and Alternative Assessments. NSCAS Growth and ELPA rosters will be reviewed.

Registration is not necessary at this time. The zoom link can be obtained at our Workday website: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/. Additional resources available at the Workday site include a 23-24 Assessment presentation PDF and recording.