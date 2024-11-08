Attorney General Ken Paxton sued a second North Texas doctor for illegally providing “gender transition” drugs to more than a dozen children.

This is the third action Attorney General Paxton has taken to enforce Senate Bill 14, which prohibits doctors from illegally prescribing dangerous “gender transition” drugs to children. Attorney General Paxton recently sued a Dallas-area doctor in the first ever SB 14 enforcement action and another doctor in El Paso who provided prohibited interventions to children as young as twelve.

SB 14, a Texas law that took effect in September 2023 and was upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June 2024, prohibits “gender transition” medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors. Growing scientific evidence strongly suggests that “gender transition” interventions prescribed to or performed on children in an attempt to anatomically or hormonally alter their biological sex characteristics have damaging, long-term consequences. Additionally, the prohibited interventions are experimental, and no scientific evidence supports their supposed benefits.

Medical providers who violate SB 14 are liable for penalties, and the law also directs that the Texas Medical Board “shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates” the statute.

In this case, the doctor continued to knowingly provide the prohibited interventions to minors as recently as September 25. Further, the Dallas-based doctor allegedly engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive acts to intentionally conceal the unlawful conduct by falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records. Previously, he advocated that other medical professionals adopt similar practices.

“Texas has prohibited doctors from prescribing these damaging and unfounded ‘gender transition’ drugs to children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These medical professionals cannot willfully ignore the law and endanger the health of young people.”

