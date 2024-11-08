Chairman of Turkiye’s Republican People's Party (CHP) Özgür Özel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on November 8.

Özgür Özel conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the fourth anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity. He asked Allah to bless martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland.

“We celebrated the liberation of Karabakh as if it were the liberation of our own land,” said the party chairman, recalling Atatürk’s words: “Azerbaijan’s sorrow is our sorrow; its joy is our joy.”

Özgür Özel highlighted that the Republican People's Party had supported Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Socialist International.

The head of state thanked Özel for the call and the congratulations.

He noted there had been some mistakes before and that they are now in the past. The head of state highlighted that cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and CHP is moving in a positive direction.