Pro Audio Services Acquired by Liaison Technology Group, Expanding Audio/Video Solutions into Southwest Florida

Pro Audio Services has been acquired by Liaison Technology Group, expanding its presence into Southwest Florida.

NORTH PORT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Audio Services, a leading commercial audio and video solutions company, has been acquired by Liaison Technology Group. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Liaison's ongoing expansion into Southwest Florida, further enhancing its regional footprint.With over a decade of experience delivering trusted expertise, service, and reliability, Liaison Technology Group brings its renowned quality and 24/7/365 support to Pro Audio customers across Naples, Ft. Myers, North Port, Tampa, and the surrounding southwest Florida areas. The acquisition will be complemented by a team of support specialists and a fleet of company vehicles stationed throughout Southwest Florida, ensuring a seamless and enhanced customer experience.Over the next few months, Pro Audio Services will gradually transition under the new brand, "Liaison Technology Commercial Group." This slower transition ensures that Pro Audio Services clients continue to enjoy the same exceptional service they have come to expect because Chris Bertler, founder of Pro Audio Services, will remain a key member of the sales and operations teams. His continued leadership ensures a seamless transition and consistent service delivery, providing peace of mind.Spencer, Director of Marketing at Liaison Technology Group, emphasized the importance of this acquisition, stating: "We're thrilled to welcome Pro Audio Services to the Liaison Technology Group family. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to delivering industry-leading audio/video solutions while expanding our service reach in Southwest Florida. With Chris and his team's expertise, we're confident in providing all our clients with an even higher level of service and innovation."About: Pro Audio Services is a renowned company offering custom technology solutions, including Audio, Video, Healthy Homes, Home Automation, Networking, HVAC Integration, Theaters & Media Rooms, Lighting Design & Lighting Control, Outdoor Living & Entertainment, Video Surveillance, Motorized Shades & Window Treatments, and much more. Whether it's a small media room, a custom home theater, a single-room system, or an entire home system in Naples, Tampa, Ft. Myers, and the region, Pro Audio-Liaison Technology Commercial Group has the expertise and resources to handle it all.For more info, visit: www.proaudioservices.com

