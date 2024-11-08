Camilla, GA (November 7, 2024) - At the request of the Camilla Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Kelvin Church, age 17, of Camilla, GA.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at about 12:00 p.m., Church was shot at the intersection of Furlow and Jester Street in Camilla, Georgia. Church was taken to a local hospital.

On November 5, 2024, Church died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. No arrests have been made at this point.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Camilla Police Department at 229-336-2201. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.