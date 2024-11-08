SIMPPLE Ltd. Announces Distribution Partnership with Mode Technology in New Zealand and wins CleanNZ Expo 2024 Service and Technology Award with SIMPPLE Robotics

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMPPLE Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPPL, “SIMPPLE”, “the Company”), a leading technology provider and innovator in the integrated facilities management sector, today announced that its subsidiary, SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd, had signed a partnership agreement with New Zealand-based Mode Technology to distribute SIMPPLE Robotics and flagship SIMPPLE Software platform in New Zealand.

The partnership is expected to yield another US$1.1 million in revenue by end-2024, of which US$125,000 has been received to date following the sale of 10 cleaning robots under the SIMPPLE Robotics range.

Mode Technology, a leading provider of robotics automation and commercial cleaning equipment, supplies multiple industry sectors including education, healthcare, aviation, commercial and facilities management in New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to sign this agreement,” said SIMPPLE chief executive Norman Schroeder. “We believe Mode Technology will enable us to make deep inroads into the New Zealand cleaning robotics market, providing us with a significant incremental revenue. We further believe this revenue is likely to accelerate going forward.”

Mode Technology director Dallas Vincent stated, “This partnership with SIMPPLE will enable us to supply our customers the world’s most advanced and efficient commercial cleaning robotics solutions. Based on our comprehensive interactions with customers, we are confident the SIMPPLE Ecosystem solution will meet their needs.”

Further to the joint participation announcement at CleanNZ Expo 2024, SIMPPLE and Mode Technology are thrilled to announce that SIMPPLE Robotics won the Service and Technology Award at CleanNZ Expo 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. This award recognises innovative solutions in the cleaning and facility management sector annually, encouraging service buyers to consider advanced top-of-the-line technologies to increase workforce productivity.

Mr. Schroeder added, “This agreement, sale, and award are big milestones for us in this region. With such positive momentum, we believe SIMPPLE will continue to grow and improve our financial performance significantly going forward. We are confident working with Mode Technology, and with our other strategic partners, to accelerate progress across the Australia and New Zealand region.”

Today’s announcement follows the Company’s release on October 9, detailing the signing of four contracts aggregating US$2.35 million and a Company announcement on October 16 regarding the sale of its 3-in-1 multifunctional robots and modular robot heads for an aggregate of about US$1.0 million.

About SIMPPLE

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai

About Mode Technology

Mode Technology New Zealand is a forward-thinking company with a strong focus on customer driven innovation and quality, creating solutions tailored to the unique needs of New Zealand’s market and beyond. Known for their agile, customer-centric approach, Mode Technology excels in robotic automation and commercial cleaning, all designed to enhance productivity and cost-efficiency. Mode Technology stands out for its commitment to evolving alongside clients’ businesses, across multiple industry sectors including education, healthcare, aviation, commercial and facilities management which has made them a trusted partner for numerous clients in both the public and private sectors.

For more information on Mode Technology, please visit: https://www.modetechnology.co.nz

