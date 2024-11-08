SmartAdvocate Connect 2024 User Conference Sets Attendance Records, With Second Year Of User Training and more...

The SmartAdvocate Connect 2024 User Conference recently concluded at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN, setting new attendance records with double the number of participants this year.

MELVILLE, NY, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the fully customizable legal case management software used by a wide range of litigation firms, held its annual SmartAdvocate Connect Conference from October 21-23 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. Attendance at this year’s event doubled compared to last year’s conference at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn in Orlando, FL, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for SmartAdvocate’s evolving community, and cutting-edge tools.

The 2024 Boot Camp provided attendees with an immersive, hands-on learning experience led by Claude Simpson, Head of Training, and the SmartAdvocate Training Team. Tailored to enhance users’ expertise, Boot Camp sessions empowered participants to elevate their SmartAdvocate skills and drive greater success for their firms. Training covered essential topics, including templates, workplans, intake, and automation, ensuring that attendees left with actionable knowledge to optimize their use of the software.“We’ve received incredible feedback throughout the conference, and it’s been rewarding to connect in person with so many dedicated users,” said Claude Simpson. “Our monthly training webinars are a big part of helping clients get the most out of SmartAdvocate, but seeing everyone in person really completes that ongoing circle of education. With software like ours that’s constantly evolving and improving with each annual release, these face-to-face interactions are invaluable for both us and our users.”

Following Boot Camp, the two-day conference commenced with Ryan Shin, Founder of SettLiT, serving as Master of Ceremonies. Ryan kept energy levels high as attendees were treated to presentations from leading industry specialists, including Ray Mieszaniec, COO & Co-Founder of EvenUp; Nalini Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer at BluShark Digital; Melanie Muhlstock, Managing Partner of the Mass Torts Department at Parker Waichman; and Micki Love, President & Chief Client Strategist at cj Advertising.

The conference also featured a Best Practices Panel moderated by Mary Ellen Murrah, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Vista Consulting, with insights from Michael McCready, Founder & Managing Partner of McCready Law; Justin Miller, COO at Litner + Deganian, P.C.; and Brian Dunn, COO at Harbison & Kavanagh. Another panel, focused on Innovations in Lead Management and Intake, was moderated by Micki Love, and included insights from Gary Falkowitz, Founder of CaptureNow, and author of The Complete Guide To Law Firm Intake; Brett Kohler, Head of Sales at Intaker; and Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Docubee.

A new highlight this year was the “Ask A Specialist” on-site appointments, where attendees booked 15-minute one-on-one sessions with the SmartAdvocate team. This addition provided an opportunity for participants to receive personalized guidance on a variety of topics. “We pride ourselves on offering direct access to our team of experts, and these sessions provided an excellent opportunity to connect with our users in a meaningful way,” said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing. “We couldn’t have anticipated the overwhelming response, but we were thrilled to add more availability to meet the demand – it was a great addition to the Nashville event!”

A Welcome Reception at The Grand Ole Opry’s iconic Soundstage 6, allowed new SmartAdvocate users to mingle with more experienced clients and SmartAdvocate staff, building connections and exchanging insights. An Event Night was held the next evening on the rooftop of Luke’s 32 Bridge, one of Nashville’s most popular venues, providing a memorable night of networking, great food and live entertainment.

SmartAdvocate Connect 2024 also set a record for Exhibitors, with an impressive number of integration partners showcasing their solutions. They included: Arctrieval (arctrieval.com), BluShark Digital (blusharkdigital.com), CaptureNow (capturenow.com), Case Status (casestatus.com), Docubee (docubee.com), EvenUp (evenuplaw.com), Foundation AI (foundationai.com), Hona (hona.com), Intaker (intaker.com/home), Legalex (legalexllc.com), Lexamica (lexamica.com), Lexitas (lexitaslegal.com), MoveDocs (movedocs.com), National Record Retrieval (nationalrecordretrieval.com), Rob Levine Legal Solutions (roblevine.com), SettLiT (settlit.legal), Supio (supio.com) Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants (lawfirmxcelerator.com), and YoCierge (yocierge.com).

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, powerful, browser-based, case management system designed to meet the unique needs of today’s litigation firms. The software has repeatedly been recognized as the Best Case, Matter and Practice Management Software by the NY, NJ, and the National Law Journals.

SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla

SVP of Sales & Marketing

SmartAdvocate LLC

Direct Phone: (516) 715-0736

Email: allison@smartadvocate.com

Related Links: www.smartadvocate.com

Attachment

SmartAdvocate The SmartAdvocate Connect 2024 User Conference recently concluded at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN, setting new attendance records with double the number of participants this year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.