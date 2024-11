Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2025 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI23ce626113c940d8b42fa7eec38956e3. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uah4hfjv. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

