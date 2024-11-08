Submit Release
eGain wins KMWorld Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award for 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform, announced that the eGain AI Knowledge Hub was selected as the Readers’ Choice for 2024 by KMWorld Magazine in the Customer Experience and Support category.

“The KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards is one way that readers of our magazine can recognize the companies that they value the most. These honors are determined by the votes of those who use KM solutions daily. They are the ones who know what works and what does not, and which companies are keeping up with KMers’ actual needs,” wrote the editorial staff for KMWorld magazine.

eGain is also a Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming KM/Enterprise AI World Conference being held in Washington, D.C., on November 18-21, 2024. At the event, the company will feature:

About eGain
eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

