PACS INVESTOR NEWS: PACS Group, Inc. Investors with Losses May have been Affected by Fraud; Contact BFA Law (NYSE:PACS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in PACS, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/pacs-group-inc.

Why Did PACS’s Stock Drop?

PACS is one of the largest operators of skilled nursing facilities in the United States. PACS has repeatedly represented to shareholders that it possesses a winning “turnaround” strategy to make its nursing facilities profitable.



On November 4, 2024, prominent investment research firm Hindenburg Research published a report titled: “PACS Group: How to Become A Billionaire In The Skilled Nursing Industry By Systematically Scamming Taxpayers.” After a 5-month investigation that included interviews with 18 former PACS employees, competitors, and an analysis of more than 900 PACS facility cost reports, Hindenburg alleged that “PACS abused a COVID-era waiver, inappropriately accessing skilled care Medicare benefits for thousands of patients across its national portfolio of facilities.” Hindenburg further estimated that “the scheme drove more than 100% of PACS’ operating and net income from 2020 – 2023, enabling PACS to IPO in early 2024 with the illusion of legitimate growth and profitability.”

The news caused a significant decline in the price of PACS stock. On November 4, 2024, the price of the company’s stock fell 27.8%, from a closing price of $42.94 per share on November 1, 2024, to $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/pacs-group-inc.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in PACS you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/pacs-group-inc

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/pacs-group-inc

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.