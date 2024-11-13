MICHELLE AARONS SELECTED AS TOP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Michelle Aarons honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Aarons, Executive Director at York University, was recently selected as the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Top Executive Director of the Year for 2024 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the education sector.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience, Michelle Aarons has made a lasting impact in public and private sector organizations, excelling in operations, marketing and sales. A strategic thinker, she is passionate about empowering individuals to achieve their goals through experience and ongoing education. As the Executive Director, Programs & Partnerships at the School of Continuing Studies at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Michelle is dedicated with purpose and authenticity to advancing the institution's mission to foster a dynamic community of learners, graduates, and industry experts committed to professional advancement.Raised by immigrant parents, Michelle's journey has been marked by hard work and determination. After completing her Honours Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Sociology, and Philosophy at the University of Toronto, she pursued postgraduate studies and embraced entrepreneurial ventures. She is furthering her education by pursuing a Master’s degree, embodying her belief in lifelong learning and serving as a role model for others. Professionally, after more than a decade of experience, Michelle’s unique path unexpectedly led her from the private sector to a career in public sector higher education. Through this transition, Michelle successfully found and developed a continuing education unit within a younger institution before joining the team at York University, one of Canada’s largest and most innovative continuing education units.As Executive Director, Michelle champions a vision that aligns education with purpose, creating personalized pathways to success and promoting inclusivity. Her story exemplifies resilience and the importance of embracing one’s unique journey.Michelle has received awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel for her selection as Top Executive Director of the Year 2024. Additionally, Michelle was recently highlighted in a cover story of World's Leaders Magazine's issue on the Most Influential Women Inspiring The Education World in 2024 and as the cover story of Higher Education Digest, showcasing her contributions to the education sector.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Michelle for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Aarons is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Reflecting on her success, Michelle attributes her accomplishments to perseverance, hard work, and the mentorship she has received. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys travelling and spending time with her husband and children. Michelle hopes her story inspires others to recognize that career and educational paths are only sometimes linear. Michelle reminds us that ‘success will come in different forms and often in unexpected ways; be open to growth and ready for a change.’For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/michelleaarons About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

