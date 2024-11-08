Western Cape Infrastructure receives award at Green Building Council of South Africa Convention

At the prestigious Green Building Council of South Africa (GBSA) Convention, the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) was named runner-up in the Transforming Tomorrow (Existing Building Performance) category. This award recognises leaders who have contributed to market transformation through innovative sustainable management and operations of their buildings’ performance.

The GBCSA Convention is an annual gathering of industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the built environment, environmental sustainability, and climate change. The Convention aims to promote the concept of climate positivity for the built environment and chart a course for a sustainable future.

Our constructed surroundings play a critical role in the worldwide battle against climate change. The built environment could be responsible for 38% of all carbon emissions, taking construction and ongoing operations into account. This makes it very important that when we plan, design, construct and run buildings, we find the most efficient and responsible ways to do so.

Minister Simmers said, “I am very proud of the team in my department, and I wish to thank them for their dedication to making our department eco-friendlier and to building a greener Western Cape. The department does not always have the luxury of building new buildings and must therefore work within the constraints of current buildings, and retrofit them to make them more efficient and greener.”

