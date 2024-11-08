JETOUR Organized the First Global Media and User Representatives' Visit to Fuzhou Intelligent Factory

FUZHOU, China., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As JETOUR AUTO continues expanding globally, intelligent manufacturing has forged its world-class quality and performance. Proud of its "Dark Factory", JETOUR recently invited 300 international journalists and car owners to Fuzhou, offering them a visit knowing how world-class manufacturing enables the production of intelligent, advanced and digitized vehicles for global customers.

Fuzhou Factory, the backbone of JETOUR’s global manufacturing excellence

As an emerging force in global auto industry, JETOUR operates the intelligent manufacturing platform and quality control system. Serving as core pillars of JETOUR AUTO manufacturing, the Fuzhou Factory has a complete vehicle manufacturing process, including stamping, welding, painting and assembly. With an annual capacity of 200,000 units, the factory plans to double its output to 400,000 units per year after expansion in Phase II.

Fuzhou Factory is equipped with an advanced manufacturing system, which not only assures a manufacturing pace of 100 seconds per car on average but meets the demand for flexible manufacturing of multi-model production, namely, four models on two platforms, enabling JETOUR Fuzhou to shift focus based on changes in customer demand.

More hot sellers to roll off the Fuzhou factory production line

JETOUR Fuzhou is currently in full production of the JETOUR T2, which was officially launched in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in January 2024. Since then, the light off-road SUV has quickly become a hot seller and topped the sales charts in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The car, known as “Traveler” in China, has been a hot seller since its launch. In December 2023, a total of 13,224 units was sold, surpassing 10,000 units for two consecutive months. In its first year on the market, the cumulative unit sales have exceeded 200,000 units, being the best-seller in the light off-road SUV segment in China.

In the next two years, JETOUR will introduce eight new products, covering the urban SUV series, the off-road SUV series, and the pickup series. Starting from 2024, JETOUR will progressively introduce hybrid products into international markets and strive to become the leading brand in the hybrid electric off-road SUV segment. By 2030, JETOUR plans to build 19 KD factories overseas, so as to meet the demand for more than 80 markets around the world.

