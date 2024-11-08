Clip Money Inc. enters into Advisory Services Agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (“Clip” or the “Company”), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce that is has entered into an advisory services agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) for the purpose of facilitating certain investor relations services to be provided to the Company by Oak Hill.

Oak Hill is based in Toronto, Ontario and provides comprehensive investor relations services to public and private companies across a variety of different sectors. Oak Hill will be assisting the Company with investor outreach and engagement, ongoing identification of new investors, and general marketing efforts. The initial term of the agreement will be one month commencing on November 7, 2024, and will be renewable for subsequent one-month periods at the Company’s discretion.

Oak Hill is an arms-length party to the Company and does not currently hold any interest in the securities of the Company (either directly or indirectly) nor does it hold any rights or options to acquire such an interest. In consideration of the investor relations services provided by Oak Hill, the Company shall make a monthly payment to Oak Hill in the amount of CDN$10,000 plus applicable taxes.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events.

The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547

Legal Disclaimer:

