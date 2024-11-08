High-Performance Core Materials Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 80 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance core materials market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.9% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 80 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global high-performance core materials market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 80 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the High-Performance Core Materials Market:

The global high-performance core materials market is segmented based on core material type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on core material type - The market is segmented into honeycomb core and high-performance foam core. Between these two core material types, Honeycomb core is estimated to maintain its supremacy in the market over the next six years, owing to its excellent track record and excellent properties. High penetration of Nomex honeycomb in the aerospace and defense industry has led to their dominance over the other honeycomb types. Among high-performance foam cores, PMI has a higher usage in aircraft exteriors, whereas PEI, PESU, and PPSU have more prevalence in interiors.





Based on the end-use industry type – The market is segmented into aerospace & defense, ground transportation, wind energy, and others. Among these sub-segments, aerospace & defense is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in years to come. Increasing usage of high-performance foam core materials, especially PMI foam core, in certain applications of the aerospace industry, such as landing gear doors, radome, antennas, horizontal stabilizers, ailerons, helicopter blades, and pressure bulkhead stringers, coupled with continued growth is the usage of honeycomb core in the aerospace & defense industry, are the major growth drivers of the market. Wind energy also holds a considerable share of the market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

The USA acts as a growth engine of the region with the presence of several leading aerospace OEMs and tier players.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the next six years, with excellent growth in wind turbine installations, huge order backlogs for various aircraft programs in the region, and the market entry of COMAC C919.



High-Performance Core Materials Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

An expected increase in production rates of key aircraft programs.

Huge growth in wind turbine installations is projected by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).



Top Companies in the High-Performance Core Materials Market:

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, high-performance core material manufacturers, sandwich panel manufacturers, tier players, OEMs, and end-users. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

3A Composites GmbH

Diab International AB

Euro-Composites Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Hexcel Corporation

Plascore Inc.

Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Showa Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd.

The Gill Corporation



