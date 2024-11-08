UM holds events to commemorate Portuguese writer Maria Ondina Braga

MACAU, November 8 - The University of Macau (UM) has organised a seminar and an exhibition to commemorate renowned Portuguese writer Maria Ondina Braga, with the aim of celebrating the friendship between China and Portugal and Braga’s important contributions to literature and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Maria Ondina Braga was one of the most influential Portuguese writers of the 20th century. Her works, which cover a wide range of genres including novels, proses, and travelogues, vividly portray her life and observations in places such as Macao, India, and Angola. Her writing reflects her keen understanding of foreign cultures and her unique insights into intercultural communication, demonstrating the resonances and conflicts between different cultures, especially the complexity and depth of cultural exchange between China and Portugal. Braga’s unique intercultural experiences, especially her time in Beijing and Macao, have built a cultural bridge between China and Portugal.

Yao Jingming and Dora Nunes Gago, former professors in the Department of Portuguese at UM, were invited to the seminar ‘Images of Macau in the Work of Maria Ondina Braga’. During the event, Yao shared stories of his friendship with Braga. Gago, who won the 7th Maria Ondina Braga Grand Prize for Travel Literature for her work Palavras Nómadas, published in 2023, spoke about Braga’s life and writing experiences in Macao. The seminar was moderated by Manuela Carvalho, assistant professor in the Department of Portuguese.

The exhibition ‘“I came here to see the world”—The Life Journey of the Portuguese Writer Maria Ondina Braga’ features two interactive sessions, ‘Where is Maria?’ and ‘Continuation of Story’. It showcases Braga’s life experiences, excerpts from her works, published Chinese translations of her works, and theses on Braga’s works by postgraduate students in the Department of Portuguese. The exhibition is open to the public from today until 30 December at the Portuguese Corner on the second floor of the UM Wu Yee Sun Library (E2).

The events provide a platform for academic exchanges. They also offer the public a comprehensive understanding of Maria Ondina Braga and her works, allowing them to delve into the writer’s inner world and experience the convergence and integration of different cultures through her writings.