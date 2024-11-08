"Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix" Auto Show coming up this weekend

MACAU, November 8 - The "Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix" will be held from November 14th to 17th this year.

Showcasing many of the participating racing vehicles, the 71st Macau Grand Prix Auto Show will be held at Tap Seac Square from November 9th to 10th, where both residents and visitors can join the excitement in the lead up to the event.

On display at the 71st Macau Grand Prix Auto Show will be a vehicle which will be on display for the first time: the FR race car, as well as many of the cars participating in the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and motorcycles from the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition.

At the same venue as the show will be the opening ceremony of this year’s Macau Grand Prix, to be held at 3pm on November 9th. As well as the ceremony and the displays, the show will also include booths selling Grand Prix-themed cultural and creative products, while several competitors will be on site to meet fans, creating a rare, not-to-be-missed opportunity.

The auto show is open from 3pm to 9pm on November 9th and from 10am to 5pm on November 10th November.

The exciting line-up of races for this year’s Grand Prix include: the world’s first Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; the internationally-renowned Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; the Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); Macau Roadsport – Macao SAR Establishment Cup; and the Macau Roadsport Challenge.

As the event approaches, the popularity of the Grand Prix is ​​increasing by the day. To further enhance the atmosphere in the local community, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will erect large screens to broadcast the event in multiple locations, including: Senado Square; Io Hon Market Park; Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District); Taipa Carmo Fair; Amizade Plaza; Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building; and Tap Seac Square, allowing residents and visitors to follow the event in a variety of ways.

In terms of community promotion, a touring exhibition of racing photography is visiting numerous schools across Macao during November, display panels relating information about the Grand Prix and its history. To give the young generation a deeper understanding of the event, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will again invite local students to watch on site this year, enabling them to experience the thrilling atmosphere of racing first-hand.

In addition, to further promote racing culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix in different ways, the "71st Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition" will be held, with entries open from November 18th to December 30th.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the "Macau GP Macau Grand Prix" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao MajorSporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.