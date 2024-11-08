Artistic Empire by Zih Heng Chen Earns Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Artistic Empire

Zih Heng Chen's residential design recognized for excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Zih Heng Chen as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "Artistic Empire". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the interior design industry, celebrating innovative and impactful designs that shape the future of living spaces.The Artistic Empire design showcases the importance of harmonizing aesthetics and functionality in residential spaces. By aligning with current trends and needs in the interior design industry, this award-winning work demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful design for residents, industry professionals, and stakeholders alike. Zih Heng Chen's design serves as an inspiration for pushing the boundaries of interior design standards and practices.Artistic Empire stands out for its open layout that conveys a sense of grandeur while incorporating the Art Deco style to embody contemporary elegance and luxury. The design seamlessly integrates materials such as stone, wood grain, and titanium-plated metal to create intricate layers against a backdrop of white ceilings and floor tiles. Carefully selected designer furniture and lighting fixtures enhance the space's refined fashion sense, immersing the interior and balcony spaces within the verdant expanse of the Kaohsiung Museum of Art.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Zih Heng Chen's commitment to crafting spaces that enrich residents' perspectives with vitality and inspiration. The Artistic Empire design showcases the potential for interior design to transcend mere living, promising an inspired and luxurious experience in every glance and moment spent within its embrace. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within Zih Heng Chen's brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zih Heng ChenZih Heng Chen, hailing from Taiwan, China, believes that the heart of a home lies in the harmony of design and functionality. With a skilled team of designers specializing in creating interiors that reflect personal stories while ensuring practicality and beauty, Zih Heng Chen focuses on sustainable materials and innovative design solutions to deliver environments that elevate everyday living. From modern minimalist to classic elegance, the team curates spaces that resonate with lifestyles and leave lasting impressions.About Wotang Interior Space Creative DesignWotang Interior Space Creative Design refines elegant humanism from unique design aesthetics, enabling residents to gracefully converse with their space. Through their commitment and the unique humanistic and elegant tastes of homeowners, they co-create artistic living spaces that breathe life. Wotang Interior Space Creative Design advocates for a balance between humans and nature, ensuring the wellness of the users of each space they design. Under the guidance of their Design Director, they continuously strive to achieve healthy and aesthetically pleasing designs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and adherence to sustainability and accessibility standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring winning designs meet the highest standards of the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and advance the field of interior design. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and celebrate remarkable achievements that positively impact society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://residentialinterioraward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.