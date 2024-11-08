Lakeside Mansion by Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Lakeside Mansion

Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd receives prestigious recognition for their innovative Lakeside Mansion sales office design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd as a Bronze winner for their exceptional work, Lakeside Mansion, in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the design's outstanding creativity, functionality, and alignment with the highest standards of the interior design industry.Lakeside Mansion's award-winning design showcases the seamless integration of local cultural elements and modern aesthetics, creating a space that resonates deeply with potential homebuyers in Hangzhou. By incorporating the city's natural beauty and historical significance into the sales office, Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd has demonstrated the power of design to forge emotional connections between people and their environment.The design team skillfully blends understated luxury with traditional cultural elements, drawing inspiration from Hangzhou's picturesque scenery and rich history. The crystal lamps above the sand table, reminiscent of dew droplets on leaves, and the layout inspired by the iconic Donglaige, exemplify the thoughtful incorporation of local heritage. The harmonious combination of calm fish belly grey marble, metallic textures, and Prada green creates a luxurious yet elegant atmosphere that appeals to modern sensibilities.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design while staying true to the essence of the local culture. The award not only celebrates the excellence of Lakeside Mansion but also inspires the team to continue their pursuit of innovative, emotionally resonant designs that enhance the human experience.Lakeside Mansion was brought to life by the talented team at Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd, including Huan Shen, Jiayi Chen, and Qi Wang, who collaborated to create this award-winning interior space and exhibition design.Interested parties may learn more about this exceptional design at:About Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., LtdHangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd is a comprehensive full-case service organization specializing in architecture, interior, soft decoration, and landscape design services for high-end real estate, private residences, hotels, and clubs. As a cutting-edge force in China's contemporary space design, the company is committed to building a perfect product system, improving the completion of works, and outputting design value for merchants and owners.About Zhejiang Investment Holding Group Co., LTDZhejiang Investment Holding Group Co., LTD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Co., LTD, is a land resources integration and investment management platform company. With a strong state-owned enterprise background and solid corporate reputation, the company's business scope covers real estate development, commercial operation, asset management, property service, and hotel management. By the end of 2021, the company had total consolidated assets of about 30 billion yuan, more than 60 subsidiaries, and over 1,200 employees.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards, showcasing the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.