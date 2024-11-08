Minister Siviwe Gwarube hosts partnerships for education business breakfast, 11 Nov
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) cordially invites members of the media to the Partnerships for Education Business Breakfast, hosted by the Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube. This event will convene 100 business leaders from the private sector to discuss collaborative strategies to crowd in private sector resources to improve educational outcomes in South Africa.
Event Context: The Partnerships for Education Business Breakfast is designed to foster meaningful dialogue and establish partnerships to alleviate budgetary constraints in the education sector. The event will provide an opportunity to explore ways in which businesses and can contribute to educational development, with a focus on innovative solutions to enhance learning outcomes, infrastructure, and resource access for South African schools.
Minister Gwarube will use the event to outline her strategic priorities for the 7th Administration and discuss how the public-private sector collaboration can drive sustainable improvements in South Africa’s education system. The breakfast will include presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for leaders committed to investing in education as a foundation for economic growth and social progress.
Date: Monday, 11 November 2024
Time: 08:00 – 11:00
Location: Wanderers Club, 21 North Street, Illovo, Johannesburg
