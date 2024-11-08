First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Victory Day
AZERBAIJAN, November 8 - 08 November 2024, 00:05
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Victory Day.
The post reads: "08.11.2024. Happy Victory Day! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace, grant strength and patience to their families. May Allah the Almighty always protect our native Azerbaijan!”
