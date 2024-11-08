Stolen, Smuggled and Suffering - new campaign shines light on wildlife crime in SA

Release date: 08/11/24

The South Australian Government and Crime Stoppers SA have teamed up to tackle the growing illegal trade in native South Australian wildlife including birds, snakes, lizards, frogs and small marsupials.

Crime Stoppers are spearheading the Stolen, Smuggled and Suffering campaign aimed at addressing the damage caused by crimes against wildlife and the strict penalties that apply for those caught with or illegally trading native fauna.

It is illegal to keep native wildlife without a permit in South Australia and those found in possession of native animals without a permit face penalties of up to $10,000.

Illegal wildlife ownership is a real and present threat to the wellbeing of individual animals and it puts local ecosystems and biodiversity at risk.

In South Australia, several native species are commonly trafficked or illegally kept as pets, especially reptiles, birds, frogs and various small marsupials.

The campaign includes traditional media advertisements, social media and digital advertising aimed at educating the public about the laws governing wildlife in South Australia

Crime Stoppers South Australia provide the option for someone to anonymously share information about illegal wildlife possession via a secure online portal.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

South Australia is home to some of the world’s most unique and fragile species and Illegal wildlife ownership and trade poses a significant threat to these animals.

This campaign is about educating the public on their legal responsibilities and empowering people to speak up when they see native animals being kept illegally.

The community can play an important role supporting native wildlife by reporting an suspicious behaviour to Crime Stoppers which will help solve environmental crimes and in turn protect native species.

Attributable to Nigel Smart, CEO of Crime Stoppers South Australia

The public plays a critical role in protecting our native species, and by reporting suspicious activity, they can help ensure our wildlife is preserved for future generations.

We want to assure the community that information can be shared with Crime Stoppers without needing to say who you are, and we then pass on that information to DEW investigators, so you don’t have to get involved, make a statement or go to court.

That means whether it’s a neighbour, acquaintance, or business involved in the illegal trade or ownership of native animals, you can report it without fear. Your tip could be the crucial piece of the puzzle that protects vulnerable species.

What some people may not realise is that keeping native wildlife without the proper permit not only endangers the welfare of the animals but also undermines conservation efforts.

Attributable to Katie Smith, Research Program Manager, Wildlife Crime Research Hub, University of Adelaide

Wildlife trafficking is the fourth-largest organised crime globally, worth over $450 billion a year, and is often facilitated by groups involved in drug trade and money laundering.

Tip-offs to Crime Stoppers can provide crucial intel to investigate illegal trade and provide insight into the structure of crime networks.

We support the initiative between Crime Stoppers South Australia and the State Government to safeguard South Australia’s unique biodiversity from the relentless threats of illegal trade and exploitation.