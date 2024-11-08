Agriculture Recovery Resource Days Scheduled in Additional Southwest Virginia Counties

BRISTOL, Va.— Commonwealth, federal, local, and nonprofit agencies are coming together to hold Agricultural Recovery Resource Days, where staff from over 15 participating organizations share resources with farmers and agribusinesses impacted by Hurricane Helene in southwest Virginia.

Farmers, private forest owners, and agribusiness owners can attend whichever event best fits their schedule and can drop in any time during the hours listed. For latest information, please visit: www.fema.gov/event/hurricane-helene-virginia-agriculture-recovery-resource-day.

The next Agriculture Recovery Resource Days will be held on:

Thursday, Nov. 7

Open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Highlands Fellowship Church

22417 Watauga Road, Abingdon VA 24211

Saturday, Nov. 9

Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wytheville Meeting Center

333 Community Boulevard, Wytheville VA 24382

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Chilhowie Christian Church

172 Apple Valley Road

Chilhowie, VA 24319

Thursday Nov. 14

Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Glamorgan Chapel

183 Southmark Road SW

Wise, VA 24293

The following agencies will be present at the Agriculture Recovery Resource Days to answer questions about grants, loans, and other resources available for the agricultural community:

Federal agencies:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

USDA Farm Service Agency (USDA FSA)

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS)

USDA Rural Development (USDA RD)

State agencies:

Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Virginia Department of Forestry

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Virginia Department of Health

Virginia Cooperative Extension

Virginia State University Small Farm Resource Center

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

Local agencies and organizations:

Virginia Farm Bureau

Virginia Cattlemen’s Association

Farm Credit of the Virginias

First Bank & Trust

Agrisafe Network

Local Soil & Water Conservation Districts

For information about commonwealth and federal resources for agribusinesses, see Help for Virginia Agribusinesses and Farmers Fact Sheet.

For additional disaster recovery resources, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

