FEMA’s New Mexico Joint Recovery Office is Hiring: Attend Nov. 19 and 20 Job Fairs in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA New Mexico Joint Recovery Office (JRO) is hosting a hiring fair on Nov. 19 and 20 for full-time positions with the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office and Claims Office.

FEMA staff will be available at the fairs to receive resumes, answer questions and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the hiring fair to learn more about job openings and how to secure a fulfilling career while serving their community.

The positions will support the important mission of helping the state recover from disasters, processing claims, and compensating those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding.

When

Nov. 19: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Where

Santa Fe Community College Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Open positions for the Santa Fe, Mora, and Las Vegas Claims Offices and Joint Recovery Office include claims navigators, data analysts, a technical writer, an advocate liaison, staff assistants, a community planner, program analysts, project and program managers, watershed analyst, contract specialists and customer service specialists.

FEMA employee benefits include eligibility for public service; student loan forgiveness; federal retirement plans; paid annual leave; mental health resources; health, dental, and vision insurance; annual federal pay raises, and career growth opportunities.

FEMA is looking for individuals who can represent the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office with compassion, fairness, integrity, and respect. Ideal candidates will have customer service experience; strong organizational, written, and verbal communication skills; and experience completing high-quality products within assigned time frames.

“Bringing on local New Mexicans to join our recovery efforts is crucial to ensuring that our communities and businesses impacted by the fire receive swift, fair, and effective support,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “We need people who understand the unique needs of our state, and with 45 days remaining before the Dec. 20, 2024, deadline, it’s essential that we build a strong, dedicated team to help expedite the recovery process.”

For additional information about the hiring fairs, including candidate qualifications, position descriptions, and FEMA benefits, please visit fema.gov/fact-sheet/claims-office-and-jro-open-positions.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office if they haven’t already. The deadline to start t a Notice of Loss is Dec. 20, 2024, per the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act.

The Claims Office continues to observe an increase in claim submissions, temporarily leading to longer wait times and longer processing times in issuing Letters of Determination (LODs) for claims. We are actively working to reduce wait times and shorten processing times of claims.

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. As of this week, the FEMA Claims Office has paid about $1.5 billion to claimants.

For information and updates please visit the Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.