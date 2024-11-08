Lanes closed at Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Papa Avenue intersection for nighttime work

Main, News Posted on Nov 7, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i –The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that lanes will be closed at the Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) and Papa Avenue intersection for traffic signal work from 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 until 6 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15.

Closed will be the right through lane on Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the westbound direction. The merge lane on the Wailuku side of the intersection in the westbound direction will also be closed. Right turns from Wahinepiʻo Avenue onto on Kaʻahumanu Avenue will still be allowed.

On Papa Avenue, the center through lane will be closed. Through traffic crossing Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) onto Wahinepiʻo Avenue will be allowed.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/NEW-TCP-Kaahumanu-Papa.png

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

###