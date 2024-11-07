Transforming health care in the Solomon Islands: 1984th U.S. Army Hospital’s impactful mission in Munda

HONIARA, Solomon Islands –

The 1984th U.S. Army Hospital Pacific (USAH-P),a brigade of the 9th Mission Support Command, continued their Global Healthcare Engagement (GHE) in Solomon Islands for two weeks in August of 2024.

The teams were spread out across the provinces around the island nation with particular focus on Auki , Honiara, Gizo, and Munda. In Munda, a small community on the island of New Georgia, the team’s centerpiece was the introduction of a new ultrasound machine, and Lt. Col. Richard Teames, the officer in charge (OIC) of the Operating Room and Anesthesia Section for the 394th Forward Surgical Team, played a pivotal role in this endeavor.

As an expert in ultrasound technology and a consultant for the manufacturer of the machine (Fujifilm), Teames – who is, a physician anesthesiologist from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas -- shared his experiences setting up the equipment, working with the local healthcare teams and the profound impact of the mission on the local healthcare system.

“When we arrived in Munda, Dr. Ray mentioned that a brand-new ultrasound machine had been delivered just three days prior,” Teames explained. “It came in large wooden crates from Japan, and we assisted the local healthcare professionals in setting up the ultrasound.”

Over several days, Teames and his team worked with local doctors and specialists on various aspects of the ultrasound machine, including scanning techniques, probe use, and image management. It wasn’t long before the machine would be needed for immediate use. Shortly after its assembly, a local professional called for the use of the ultrasound to assess a critically ill premature infant.

“We used the ultrasound to identify a large amount of free air in the baby’s belly, indicating a perforation in the intestinal tract,” Teames recalled. “The ability to make such swift decisions with the new ultrasound was crucial.”

The quick diagnosis enabled the timely transfer of the infant to the National Referral Hospital in Honiara, where she received appropriate care. In another instance, the ultrasound was used to perform nerve blocks for a patient with severe diabetic infection.

“We worked with the local doctors on using the ultrasound for nerve blocks, which allowed us to perform a toe amputation with effective anesthesia and without additional sedation,” Teames noted. “The nerve block provided 22 hours of pain relief post-operation.”

Teames highlighted the immense benefit of such medical equipment to communities like Munda.

“The real challenge isn’t just having advanced equipment but knowing how to use it effectively,” Teams explained. “The ultrasound’s impact on Munda’s health care capabilities is profound, and ongoing use and training is crucial for maximizing its potential.”

Reflecting on his experience, Teames was deeply moved by the local community.

“The people of Munda make the most of limited resources, which teaches us to be more frugal and grateful for what we have,” Teames said. “The relationship building with the people of Solomon Islands is invaluable. They greatly appreciate our efforts, and our presence made a noticeable impact. Sustaining these medical missions and working alongside their medical professionals should be a priority for the Department of Defense.”

The mission to Munda underscores the importance of essential medical equipment but also exposure to said equipment in order to improve efficiency in a given medical community. The collaboration and support from missions like these contribute significantly to improving healthcare outcomes in underserved regions.