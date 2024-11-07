Soldier’s passing bonds his family together with his Army Family

ORLANDO, Fla. –

“With the unfortunate passing of Staff Sgt. (Dante) Bell, it did bring our unit and team members closer together, and it gave us confirmation on things that we already knew about each other,” said Maj. Ricardo Delbrey, Team Chief, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command. “Letting (Bell’s family) know that the support will be there for their family and seeing the unit come together to do that, with no hesitation, fills my heart.”

Soldiers from the 3-347th Training Support Battalion, along with their commanding general, Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, 85th USARSC, conducted a unit memorial ceremony, on November 3, 2024, for Bell, who died in a training incident last month.

“All those who knew Sergeant Dante Bell knew he was a Soldier who was sweet and loving and a Soldier of faith,” said Carolyn Davis, mother of Bell. “He wore a smile that would brighten your day.”

While Bell had just been promoted into the unit, many of his fellow Soldiers did not have an opportunity to know him personally, but since his passing, they have learned so much about Bell and formed a bond with his family.

“I just want him to be remembered as being that person who every time you look at him, he’s smiling. You can’t get mad at him because he’s not going to let you go to bed angry,” chuckled Cordelia Bell, wife of Bell. “I love him and his unit is missing out on a great asset because he would have made great memories with this unit.”

In mentally processing Bell’s death and handling the logistics of moving into a new home, the community was hit with Hurricane Helene and then Hurricane Milton. Fortunately, the family was not impacted with any severe damage. However, the Soldiers from the 3-347th TSBN moved quick to assist the family in whatever they needed.

“We had about 25 Soldiers meet (the family) with a moving truck and got (them) moved out in about five hours,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hudnet, Command Sergeant Major, 3-347th TSBN. “We returned a few days ago and assisted with (home projects) like new lights and installing ceiling fans, and things like that. We’ve had liaisons with the family and invited them to our upcoming events because they are now a part of our family.”

Shanley attended the memorial ceremony and shared in honoring Bell and highlighting his service and legacy.

“Staff sergeant Bell began his service 21 years ago, shortly after the events of 9-11 and deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Shanley. “He was an exemplary (non-commissioned officer) and did the most to develop future Soldiers. He left behind a lasting legacy based on his leadership, his character, his courage, his competence and his commitment that still lives on with us today.”

In his role as a father, Kaiya Bell, daughter of Bell, shared how she would like her father remembered.

“I would like my father to be remembered as someone who’s kind, patient and very joyful and also a hard worker,” said Kaiya. “I’d like his laugh, his smiles and his hugs to be something that people go back to remember.”

As stories of Bell were shared throughout the day, the continuous message was that he bonded this Army Family together with his own family.

“The family and the brotherhood and sisterhood that we have is strong,” said Delbrey. “And I just want every Soldier to know that, especially the family members of each Soldier.”