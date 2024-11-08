CBP officers seize $399K in cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this week seized more than $399,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers successfully utilized their training, experience and high tech tools to detect and interdict this significant quantity of cocaine in the passenger vehicle environment,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s ongoing effort to uphold its border security mission and keeping our communities safe.”

Packages containing nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Nov. 4 at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Chevy driven by a 41-year-old female Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 12 packages containing a total of 29.93 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $399,740.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

