Santa Maria, Texas resident wanted for online solicitation of a minor arrested at the Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, Texas on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a minor.

"CBP officers continue to work diligently to screen all travelers they encounter entering the country to keep our communities safe. This apprehension underlines that commitment as we continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners officers to bring fugitives of heinous crimes to justice,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progeso Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 5. CBP officers at the Progeso International Bridge referred Rene Morales, 61, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Online Solicitation of a Minor issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Morales was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

