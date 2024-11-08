Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize cache of weapons

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis seized a cache of high-powered assault weapons.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 1, at approximately 12:00 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 28-year-old man driving a Chevrolet SUV attempting to exit the United States to Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was referred for further examination after a CBP canine alerted to the presence of weapons in the vehicle.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV revealing anomalies within a speaker box behind the rear seat of the vehicle. CBP officers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered five AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 ammunition magazines, two 50-caliber rifles, and two 50-caliber ammunition magazines hidden within the speaker box.

CBP officers seized weapons concealed in rear speaker boxes inside of a smuggling vehicle

“Preventing the smuggling of these weapons into Mexico undoubtably saved lives,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “Our CBP officers remain alert and keen to disrupt illegal activity that compromises safety and security within our communities on both sides of the border.”

Officers seized the weapons and vehicle. The man was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.