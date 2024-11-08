Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize cache of weapons
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis seized a cache of high-powered assault weapons.
The incident occurred on Friday, November 1, at approximately 12:00 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 28-year-old man driving a Chevrolet SUV attempting to exit the United States to Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was referred for further examination after a CBP canine alerted to the presence of weapons in the vehicle.
In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV revealing anomalies within a speaker box behind the rear seat of the vehicle. CBP officers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered five AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 ammunition magazines, two 50-caliber rifles, and two 50-caliber ammunition magazines hidden within the speaker box.
“Preventing the smuggling of these weapons into Mexico undoubtably saved lives,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “Our CBP officers remain alert and keen to disrupt illegal activity that compromises safety and security within our communities on both sides of the border.”
Officers seized the weapons and vehicle. The man was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.