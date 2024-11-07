Chandis Law Launches Thai Business Partner Credibility Verification Service for International Firms

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s increasingly interconnected world, businesses face the challenge of securing reliable partners across borders. To address this crucial need, Chandis Law and Business Co., Ltd. , a leading law firm in Thailand, is announcing the international expansion of its Thai Business Partner Credibility Verification Service . Designed to provide firms worldwide with essential insights into the trustworthiness and financial stability of potential Thai business partners, this service aims to help companies enter partnerships with confidence and prevent costly legal and financial disputes.As global business networks grow, so does the risk of fraud and deceit. Chandis Law's new service offers comprehensive verification that includes confirming the registration and operational status of Thai companies, evaluating their asset profiles and cash flow, and even conducting criminal background checks on key personnel. This rigorous screening helps ensure that international firms avoid the pitfalls of entering agreements with untrustworthy or financially unstable partners.“Our Thai Business Partner Credibility Verification Service is designed to provide international clients with the security they need when dealing with Thai firms,” says Dissaya Limtrakoon, Managing Director of Chandis Law and Business Co., Ltd. “With our service, clients can ensure they are partnering with legally registered, financially stable, and reputable companies, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions.”The service offers a detailed report on several key areas, including:• Company litigation records• Criminal background of directors• Verification of office and branch locations• Assessment of company assets and financial statements• Verification of production and product availabilityThis robust suite of checks helps prevent common issues such as non-payment, undelivered products, and prolonged legal battles with insolvent entities. By using Chandis Law’s verification service, businesses can save both time and resources, sidestepping costly legal processes and unreliable partners.Chandis Law’s comprehensive expertise, built over more than a decade, has been honed by handling both civil and criminal cases for some of Thailand’s largest public companies. In 2024, the firm was honored with The Best Quality Award, recognizing its commitment to providing top-tier legal services in Thailand . Chandis Law not only offers traditional legal counsel but also delivers customized business and financial planning services, making it a trusted advisor for companies navigating the complexities of the Thai legal system.Chandis Law is also dedicated to training the next generation of Thai lawyers. Under Ms. Limtrakoon’s leadership, the firm established the Legal Consultant and Lawyers Training Center, which helps new attorneys develop essential litigation skills. This dedication to professional development underscores Chandis Law’s commitment to both clients and the legal community.For businesses considering partnerships in Thailand, Chandis Law’s Thai Business Partner Credibility Verification Service offers peace of mind and a solid foundation for lasting, trustworthy collaborations.For more information, please visit www.chandislaw.com or https://www.chandislaw.com/content/8123/thai-businesspartnercredibilityverificationservice About Chandis Law and Business Co., Ltd.Founded and led by Ms. Dissaya Limtrakoon, Chandis Law and Business Co., Ltd. is a prominent law firm based in Thailand. With over 10 years of experience, Ms. Limtrakoon brings a wealth of expertise to her clients, including large public companies. The firm’s attorneys possess extensive experience in both civil and criminal law, providing business rehabilitation programs and support for clients facing liquidity challenges. Chandis Law is also committed to nurturing the future of Thai legal professionals, offering training programs that equip new lawyers with real-world skills and experience.

