Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Mansfield

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Mansfield, Visit Mansfield, and the Mansfield Commission for the Arts will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Wednesday, November 13.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Mansfield, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Mansfield workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Mansfield will join more than 65 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Mansfield

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM

bit.ly/TMO_Mansfield

Meeting ID: 299 323 291 684

Passcode: bvKCxu

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/882614773937839

Questions may be directed to: Tim Roberts, City of Mansfield Tourism Manager, tim.roberts@mansfieldtexas.gov, 817-728-3382

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities