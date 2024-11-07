Time After Time: Showcasing Historical Insights and Accuracy in Depicting Ancient Dacia and Modern New Orleans

SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time After Time, a novel by Susan M. Borris, offers readers an intricate portrayal of ancient Dacia alongside a modern narrative set in New Orleans, weaving together a story that bridges centuries with historical precision and insight.In Time After Time, Susan M. Borris crafts a dual narrative that meticulously details the life and times of Dacia during the Roman Empire's expansion and juxtaposes it with a contemporary storyline in New Orleans. The ancient Dacian culture, known for its strategic military prowess and rich cultural heritage, is brought to life through detailed descriptions of political structures, military strategies, and everyday life.The novel delves deep into the architecture, governance, and social structures of ancient Dacia, presenting these elements with an emphasis on historical fidelity. Borris's descriptions are based on extensive research, including archaeological findings, historical documents, and consultation with historians specializing in the Roman Era and Dacian history. This rigorous approach ensures that the depiction of Dacia is not only engaging but also accurate and informative.The modern narrative set in New Orleans provides a contemporary contrast that highlights the lasting impact of historical events on present-day lives. The storyline follows an archaeology student who discovers her ancestral roots leading back to Dacia, exploring how history shapes personal and collective identities. This narrative thread is rich with descriptions of New Orleans' unique cultural landscape, drawing parallels between the city's history and the ancient past.Time After Time not only entertains but also educates, offering insights into how historical narratives are constructed and remembered. It challenges readers to think critically about the sources of their historical knowledge and the ways in which history is interpreted and valued in modern contexts.The book is particularly relevant for readers with an interest in historical fiction that does more than tell a story—it also poses questions about the nature of history itself. Educators, historians, and students will find the novel a valuable addition to discussions about historical accuracy in literature and the importance of preserving and understanding our historical heritage.Time After Time stands out for its commitment to historical authenticity and its ability to engage readers with a compelling narrative that spans time and geography. It is a testament to the power of historical fiction to educate and inspire by connecting the past with the present and future.About the AuthorSusan M. Borris's passion for writing ignited in middle school and continued to flourish through her education at a community college in Elgin, Illinois, and briefly at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Her debut novel, Lost Identity, showcased her raw storytelling talent.Susan's writing style is emotional, realistic, and sometimes intense, drawing readers into the vivid worlds and lives of her characters. She prefers to write with background noise, using it as a focusing tool. Inspired by her high school English teacher’s encouragement to maintain her unique voice, Susan has cultivated a distinctive narrative style that resonates with her audience.Now living near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan enjoys a balanced life of writing, gardening, and spending time with her family, including her beloved golden retriever, Murphy. Writing is more than a career for Susan; it's a vital expression of her identity and a joyful pursuit that she hopes to leave as a legacy for her family and readers.

